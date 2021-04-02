Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / EC bars Himanta Biswa Sarma from holding rallies for next 48 hours over his statement on BPF chief
EC bars Himanta Biswa Sarma from holding rallies for next 48 hours over his statement on BPF chief

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 02, 2021 09:25 PM IST
EC bars Himanta Biswa Sarma from holding rallies for next 48 hours over his statement on BPF chief (PTI Photo)(PTI)

enior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been barred from campaigning or speaking in public including on social media for the next 48 hours, the Election Commission said on Friday evening in its decision on a complaint that the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader had threatened the chief of a rival political party in a media statement.

Sarma had denied the charge. But the commission wasn’t convinced.

"...the Commission hereby strongly condemns the impugned statements made by Sh. Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP leader and star campaigner. The Commission... bars him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows, interviews and public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) etc in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours," the commission said in its order on a complaint by the Congress.

The Congress complained on March 30 that the BJP leader “openly threatened” to send Bodoland Peoples’ Party (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary to jail by “misusing” the National Investigation Agency. Mohilary’s BPF is part of the Congress-led alliance which also includes the All India United Democratic Front.

