EC notice to Himanta Biswa Sarma for violating model code of conduct

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly violating the model code of conduct imposed by it on February 26 in view of the Assam assembly elections.

On March 30, an Indian National Congress delegation submitted a complaint against the BJP strongman in the northeastfor 'openly threatening' to send Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary to jail by 'misusing' the National Investigation Agency.

The INC also accused Sarma of attempting to influence citizens against voting for the alliance led by Congress, the notice read.

"Sarma has sought to cast a malicious and malafide impression on the public at large, that on account of the undue strength of the BJP led Central government manning the Central agencies, Sarma is in an undue position to control/ misuse the NIA and hence capable of sending Mohilary to jail. This is a clear message to the voters in order to influence them to not vote for INC alliance including the BPF by completely unconstitutional means and propaganda," the party said, according to news agency ANI.

Congress also attached a copy of a newspaper clipping to substantiate their allegations, the notice read.

"...if he (Hagrama) does extremism with Batha, he is going straight to jail. Already there is a lot of evidence. We will ask the NIA to investigate the recovery of arms in Kokrajhar. The NIA will enquire everything and things will become clearer in the due course of time. Only someone who is having a rough time will encourage such acts after losing an election," Sarma reportedly said, according to the clipping attached by the party.

The commission has given Sarma time to explain his position on or before April 2, 5pm. If he fails to do so, the ECI will take action with no further reference to him, the notice read.