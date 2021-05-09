Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Himanta Biswa Sarma chosen as next CM of Assam, to assume charge tomorrow
assam assembly election

Himanta Biswa Sarma chosen as next CM of Assam, to assume charge tomorrow

Sarma, who will succeed fellow BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal in office, was on Sunday 'unanimously' elected as the BJP's legislature party leader in the northeastern state.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 01:43 PM IST
Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended days of speculations on Sunday, announcing that senior party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the next chief minister of Assam, succeeding party colleague Sarbananda Sonowal in office, thus making Sarma only the second BJP chief minister of the northeastern state.

Also Read | Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to be next Assam chief minister

The announcement in this regard was made by Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar after a legislature party meeting in Guwahati on Sunday. Tomar was the BJP's central observer for Assam, along with the national general secretary, Arun Singh. On Saturday, both Sarma and Sonowal met the BJP's top brass in Delhi.

Also Read | Himanta Sarma meets BJP's top brass to discuss Assam leadership; Sonowal to join

Sarma, a former Congress leader, was instrumental in the BJP's victory in the recently-held assembly elections in Assam, in which the party won 60 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 64 with its pre-poll allies. The BJP and its allies together won 75 seats in the 126-member assembly, voting for which took place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes for all 126 assembly constituencies took place on May 2.

While Sarma will assume charge on Monday, Sonowal is likely to be accommodated a berth in the Union cabinet, Hindustan Times has learnt. Before becoming the 14th chief minister of Assam in 2016, Sonowal was the Union minister for sports and youth affairs.

Earlier in the day, the former All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader met Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi and tendered his resignation as the chief minister.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended days of speculations on Sunday, announcing that senior party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the next chief minister of Assam, succeeding party colleague Sarbananda Sonowal in office, thus making Sarma only the second BJP chief minister of the northeastern state.

Also Read | Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to be next Assam chief minister

The announcement in this regard was made by Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar after a legislature party meeting in Guwahati on Sunday. Tomar was the BJP's central observer for Assam, along with the national general secretary, Arun Singh. On Saturday, both Sarma and Sonowal met the BJP's top brass in Delhi.

Also Read | Himanta Sarma meets BJP's top brass to discuss Assam leadership; Sonowal to join

Sarma, a former Congress leader, was instrumental in the BJP's victory in the recently-held assembly elections in Assam, in which the party won 60 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 64 with its pre-poll allies. The BJP and its allies together won 75 seats in the 126-member assembly, voting for which took place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes for all 126 assembly constituencies took place on May 2.

While Sarma will assume charge on Monday, Sonowal is likely to be accommodated a berth in the Union cabinet, Hindustan Times has learnt. Before becoming the 14th chief minister of Assam in 2016, Sonowal was the Union minister for sports and youth affairs.

Earlier in the day, the former All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader met Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi and tendered his resignation as the chief minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP