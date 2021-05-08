Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Himanta Sarma meets BJP's top brass to discuss Assam leadership; Sonowal to join
Himanta Sarma meets BJP's top brass to discuss Assam leadership; Sonowal to join

The BJP did not announce a chief ministerial candidate before the Assembly polls in Assam, where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 75 seats in the 126-member Assembly and secured a second term.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with Sarbananda Sonowal during the recently concluded Assam assembly polls. (ANI file PHOTO.)

Bharatiya Janata Party's senior leader from Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma met party president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday amid uncertainty over the next chief minister of the state. He was called to the national capital on Friday along with the sitting chief minister of Assam Sarbanda Sonowal to discuss leadership issues.

The BJP did not announce a chief ministerial candidate before the assembly polls in Assam, where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 75 seats in the 126-member assembly and secured a second term.

In the results announced on Sunday, the BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) got nine seats and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won six.

Sarma arrived in the city earlier in the day and met with senior BJP leaders at Nadda's residence. According to the PTI report, Sonowal is yet to join the huddle.

So far, there is no information on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also join the meeting.

Sonowal, who belongs to Assam's indigenous Sonowal-Kachari tribals, and Sarma, the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, both are contenders for the top post of the Assam government.

The delay in government formation comes at a time when the state is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases. On Friday, Assam recorded 5,626 new positive cases, which was the highest ever single-day figure in the state ever since the pandemic broke out last year. It also recorded 47 deaths on the same day.

