Nitish Kumar likely to give Assam, West Bengal poll campaigns a miss

Despite the Janata Dal (United) eyeing to expand its base in north-eastern states, the party’s star campaigner and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to skip campaigning in both West Bengal and Assam, party leaders familiar with the developments said.

“As of now, there is no word on chief minister Nitish Kumar’s availability for campaigning in the two states of West Bengal and Assam and in all probability, he won’t be going to these two states for electioneering,” said a senior JD (U) leader on condition of anonymity.

A senior party functionary said that even the party’s national president R C P Singh is doubtful for the campaign.

Senior JD (U) leaders like Shrawan kumar, Ghulam Rasool Balyawi, Jama Khan, etc., instead are campaigning for the party candidates.

Buoyed by the response in northeastern states, the JD (U) will now be contesting on 36 seats in Assam from its initial plan to contest on 32 seats. The party had, in fact, decided to contest on 40 assembly seats in 126 members but nominations of four members were rejected for the first phase. So far, the party has distributed symbols to 34 candidates and two candidates are yet to be given the symbol.

In West Bengal also, JD (U) would be contesting on 40 seats.

JD (U) leaders acknowledge that the party stands no chance in these two states. “At times, workers sentiments, however misplaced, have to be taken care of,” said a party leader who has been assigned one of the two states.

“The party has to take a call on contesting taking local sentiments and to keep the local organisation intact. If we don’t contest, they get attracted to other parties. And if you contest, it sends a positive vibe among workers and keeps them motivated,” said Balyawi.

“In Assam, the party will be contesting on six seats in first phase, eight in second and 22 in third phases mainly in Tinsukia, Silchar, Nagaon, etc.,” said Sanjay Verma, JD (U) national secretary and in-charge for the northeast.

The JD (U) had contested four seats in the 2016 assembly election in Assam and lost all. The party managed to get 0.07% votes only. In West Bengal, the JD (U) contested on 40 seats in 2011 and forfeited deposit on all the seats. Again in 2016, it contested on two seats and lost both with a vote share of 0.7%.