Offered bail by NIA for joining RSS, BJP, says jailed Assam activist Akhil Gogoi

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday alleged that he was offered a ₹20-crore bribe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and asked to join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in exchange for bail, prompting the agency to refute the allegations.

Gogoi, who is under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, made the allegations in a letter, which his party released to the media.

In his letter, the president of the newly formed Raijor Dal, Gogoi said that NIA officials gave him political lectures.

“First I was told about Hindutva and then offered inducement. I was told that if I joined RSS, I would get bail immediately. When I refused this embarrassing offer, I was given a chance to join BJP. They said I could contest from a vacant assembly seat and become a minister in the BJP government in Assam,” he said. “Because of my refusals, several cases were heaped on me and I even failed to get bail from the Supreme Court. Now it seems all chances of getting out are lost. My family is almost finished, and I am physically destroyed.”

The BJP labelled the allegations as an election gimmick. “Gogoi has been under arrest in serious charges since December 2019. Why was he silent all these months?...It’s just poll gimmick and voters in Assam, who are very intelligent and aware, won’t be swayed by such tactics,” said BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami.

An NIA official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “This is nonsense. Absolute lie.”