Assam set for final phase of polls on Tuesday in 40 assembly seats

The stage is set for the third and final phase of assembly elections in Assam. Heavyweights like state ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chandra Mohan Patowary, BJP state chief Ranjeet Dass and several other leader will be in the fray as citizens cast their vote on Tuesday.

Assam’s 40 assembly constituencies will go into polls in the third phase of the elections and electorates will decide the fate of 337 candidates. All eyes will be on Dharampur, Jalukbari and Patacharkuchi from where Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandra Mohan Patowary and Ranjeet Kumar Dass are contesting the election. Several constituencies will witness a direct contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Congress-led 'Mahajoth'. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) will also be in the electoral fray as the third force.

The fate of sitting Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, former Asom Gana Parishad MLA from Chaygaon Kamala Kalita and newly-floated AJP’s Pabindra Deka will also be decided in the final phase of the polls. Kokrajhar's Lok Sabha MP Naba Kumar Sarania will be contesting as an independent candidate from Barama. Bodoland People's Front's (BPF) Pramila Rani Brahma will be contesting from Kokrajhar-East and while Chandan Brahma will contest from Sidli in the final phase of the Assam polls on Tuesday. Sitting BJP MLAs Atul Bora from Dispur and Suman Haripriya from Hajo will also test their fate tomorrow.

The AJP is contesting on 22 seats while 126 independent candidates will also contest in the final phase of the Assam elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stitched alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). The 'Mahajoth' has All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) apart from Congress.

The AJP has formed an alliance with Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal.

In the third phase of the polls, 7,919,641 general electors will decide the fate of 337 candidates. Out of these 4,011,539 are males, 3,907,963 females and 139 belong to the other gender.

Ahead of the elections, 320 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed in the state to ensure free and fair elections. Thirty companies have been reserved for strong room duty while the rest have been deployed to maintain law and order.