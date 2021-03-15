Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Rajnath Singh attacks Cong for allying with AIUDF
assam assembly election

Rajnath Singh attacks Cong for allying with AIUDF

Terrorism and insurgency have declined in the state leading to the speeding up of the development activities, the senior BJP leader said while addressing rallies in Biswanath, Gohpur and Dergaon where election will be held in the first phase on March 27.
PTI, Biswanath/gohpur/dergaon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:03 AM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses during an election campaign rally ahead of the Assam assembly polls, in Biswanath on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Attacking the Congress for forging an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front in Assam, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday alleged that the opposition grouping is only interested in grabbing power by dividing people on religious lines.

Terrorism and insurgency have declined in the state leading to the speeding up of the development activities, the senior BJP leader said while addressing rallies in Biswanath, Gohpur and Dergaon where election will be held in the first phase on March 27.

“What has happened to the Congress? When Tarun Gogoi was chief minister for 15 years, he never allied with AIUDF. But today, they are with the AIUDF. Why? Is it only because of winning elections and grabbing power?” Singh said at Dergaon.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam, has allied with the AIUDF and six other parties to fight the election for the 126-member assembly against the BJP-led NDA.

Rajnath attacked the opposition party accusing it of dividing the country and the state in the name of religion. “The BJP does not do the politics of religion. We are into the politics of humanity for humans,” he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

The Himanta Biswa Sarma factor in Assam polls

Rahul Gandhi on 'Jinnah's path,' says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

‘Ghotala’: BJP prez JP Nadda slams Congress’ 5 guarantee campaign in Assam

BJP giving red carpet welcome to illegal immigrants in Assam, says Congress

The BJP is contesting this election in an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), which are part of the North East Democratic Alliance — the regional arm of the NDA.

On illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Singh said the BJP-led government has sealed the border barring a small portion and installed an electronic surveillance system along the riverine border. “When there will be a BJP government in West Bengal along with Tripura and Assam, no one will dare to cross our borders illegally...you will see BJP forming government in West Bengal and Assam.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajnath singh assam elections
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP