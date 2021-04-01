This poll between Cong’s maha jhooth and NDA’s maha vikas: Modi to voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the Congress-led seven party mahajot (grand alliance) as maha-jhooth (grand lies) and urged voters in Assam to reject it.

“Those in the mahajot will utter big lies, but people have to be aware and alert. This election is between maha-jhooth (grand lies) of mahajot and maha-vikas (grand development) of double-engine National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and state,” he said at a poll rally in Kokrajhar, the headquarters of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Mahajot is the alliance of Congress with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), three Left parties and a new regional party.

“In the first phase of voting, people of Assam gave NDA immense support. They have put the seal on victory of double-engine growth government (at Centre and state). Thursday’s voting trend (for the second phase) is also very encouraging,” Modi said.

The BTR comprises four districts in lower Assam where most people from the Bodo tribe are concentrated. The districts have 11 assembly seats, all of which will go to polls in the third and final phase on April 6.

“Football is very popular among the young people here. If I use a football term, Congress and its grand-alliance have been shown a red card again by the people of this region. People have faith in NDA for peace, development and respect of Assam’s ‘sanskriti’ (culture),” Modi said.

The PM blamed Congress of failing to do any development in the Bodo areas even as he mentioned the welfare schemes by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state in the past five years.

“During Congress’s long rule, Assam was troubled by bomb, ‘bandook’ (guns) and blockade. But during the NDA rule, there has been peace and respect,” Modi said.

“It was during the NDA rule under Atal Bihari Vajpayee that BTR was created and it was under another NDA government when the Bodo Accord for permanent peace was signed last year. We want peace, progress and protection in Bodoland,” he added.

Referring to a viral video of AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal throwing a gamosa (a traditional hand-woven towel) during a poll rally, which was shared on Twitter by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday, the PM said, “Brothers and sisters, you have seen how Assam’s identity and the symbol of hard work by Assam’s sisters-- gamosa -- was publicly defiled. Those who love Assam are hurt and angry by this action,” he said.

“Congress says lock and key (AIUDF’s poll symbol) is Assam’s identity. It is clear that Congress has surrendered itself to AIUDF in order to come to power. Congress will get punishment for this humiliation and the mahajhooth will also suffer,” Modi added.

In 2016, all 11 seats in BTR plus one in Kalaigaon of Darrang district were won by Bodoland People’s Party (BPF), which was part of the BJP-led alliance. This time, BPF has joined the Congress alliance and is contesting 12 seats.

On the other hand, United Peoples’ Party Liberal, which came to power in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) along with BJP in December last year, is contesting from 11 seats. The BJP will contest from four seats in the region. Both parties will have ‘friendly contests’ in three seats.