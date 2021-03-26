Will enact laws to prevent love jihad, land jihad, promises Amit Shah in Assam

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will bring laws against 'land jihad' and 'love jihad' if it retains power in poll-bound Assam. Shah was addressing a rally in Kamrup district.

"We have decided to bring laws against land jihad and love jihad amongst several other steps. For re-development of all Namghars, ₹2.5 lakh is being provided to each of them," Shah said.

The promise to bring laws against these things was also part of the manifesto released by the BJP on March 23. ‘Love jihad’ is a term used by some Hindu groups to describe relationships between Muslim men and Hindu women. They accuse Muslim men of seducing Hindu women and luring them into marriage with an intention to convert them to Islam. The BJP has this time also used the term 'land jihad' which local leaders say is the party's effort to save land of the indigenous people from getting captured by giving pattas or official certificates.

In his poll pitch, Shah further said that bed strength will be doubled in hospitals in all blocks. "Government B.Ed colleges will be built in every block, 2 lakh govt and 8 lakh private jobs will be generated before 2022, post-Class VIII, every girl child will be given cycles, and every college female student will be given Scooty free of cost for women empowerment," he added.

The home minister asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided land pattas to one lakh people in Assam, adding that detailed work has been done in 145 villages by the BJP government.

"The gas royalty worth ₹8,000 crore, too, has been given which was pending for years during Congress' time. We have provided 42,000 houses to people in Kamalpur, 32,000 women have received gas cylinders, 29,000 toilets have been built and 42,000 houses have got access to electricity in the last five years in Kamalpur," Shah said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, Shah claimed that separatism and terrorism came to Assam under the Congress regime. "Over 2,000 insurgents have welcomed peace and given up arms recently under the BJP government to join the mainstream. The Bodoland is also walking the road to peace," Shah added.

Election will be held in Assam in three phases. The voting in the first phase will be held on Saturday in 47 constituencies across 12 districts. The ruling BJP and Congress-AIUDF alliance are locked in a direct electoral contest.