Assembly Election 2022: Check key dates for polls in Himachal Pradesh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections to be held in Himachal Pradesh. However, the poll panel did not declare the poll dates for Gujarat, another state where elections are due at the end of the year.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh assembly election on November 12, counting on December 8

The hill state, like Gujarat, has a BJP government. However, unlike the western state, where the saffron party has been in power since 1995, Himachal Pradesh has, over the years, had governments of both the BJP, and its arch-rival, the Congress. In the 68-member assembly, the BJP has 44 members, while the Congress has 21 MLAs. This time, however, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also in the fray.

Also Read | Assembly Election 2022: Spotted poll code violation? Here's how to report it

Here's a look at the key dates for assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh:

Issue of Gazette notification: October 17 (Monday)

Last date of filing nominations: October 25 (Tuesday)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 27 (Thursday)

Last date to withdraw candidature: October 29 (Saturday)

Polling in all 68 constituencies: November 12 (Saturday)

Counting of votes: December 8 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed: December 15 (Thursday)

Term of current assembly ending on: January 8, 2023 (Sunday)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON