Assembly Election 2022: Spotted poll code violation? Here's how to report it

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced several technological measures to ensure free and fair polling during the upcoming Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh which will be held on November 12.



Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar introduced CVigil App, which will help a voter to flag any electoral malpractice and complain to the poll panel. It is a single app for recording, reporting and resolving violation, the poll panel tweet read. The voters need to share their GIS location while lodging the complaint. They can even share the inputs and wish to remain anonymous.



The poll panel promised response time to the complaint within 100 minutes. There is another app for persons with disabilities (PwD) which has been entrusted with the task of new registrations, migration and correction in voter identity cards.



The PwD voters can also request for wheelchair during voting process through this app. The poll panel's ECI Suvidha Portal will provide online nomination & affidavit facility to candidates/political parties. Permissions for rallies, meetings, etc. can also be applied online through this portal.



The Election Commission has not announced the dates for Gujarat Assembly elections during the Friday press conference.

