Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Varanasi today

- Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Elections are being held in five states – Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh – in seven phases, starting on February 10 till March 7.
Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for the third phase of the assembly elections scheduled on February 20. A no fly-zone has been declared in the jurisdiction of Punjab's Fazilka ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for the single-phased election. On the other hand, this is the third out of seven poll phases in Uttar Pradesh, while elections in Manipur are scheduled in a single phase on February 27.
In the second phase of elections, all constituencies of Uttarakhand and Goa went to polls, while elections were held in 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of votes in all five states will take place on March 10.
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:12 AM
UP polls: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Varanasi today
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas on Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Ravidas Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi will also campaign in the poll-bound state during her visit to Uttar Pradesh today.