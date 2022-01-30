Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Amit Shah to address 3 public meetings in Goa

Battle for power in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – have intensified as several political parties, regional as well as national, throw their hat in the ring. The first phase of the seven-phase assembly elections will be held on February 10, for which nominations have been locked in. Tomorrow is the last date for withdrawal of candidature for the second phase of polling scheduled for February 14.

Assembly elections 2022: Check complete schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur & Punjab

Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Goa on Sunday where he will address three public meetings and launch an umbrella campaign. Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade informed that Shah will address public meetings at Sun Grace Garden, Ponda and Sharda Mandir Multipurpose Hall, Sanvordem, followed by a launch of an Umbrella campaign in Vasco. The ruling BJP has fielded its candidates on all 40 seats in the state assembly.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), meanwhile, released its 10-point poll manifesto for the upcoming Goa assembly elections. TMC promised to boost Goa's GDP to ₹1.8 lakh crore, with an annual per capita income of more than 11 lakhs.