Live

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Amit Shah to address 3 public meetings in Goa

  • Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will vote over the next few weeks.
Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will vote over the next few weeks.
Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will vote over the next few weeks.(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 09:43 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Battle for power in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – have intensified as several political parties, regional as well as national, throw their hat in the ring. The first phase of the seven-phase assembly elections will be held on February 10, for which nominations have been locked in. Tomorrow is the last date for withdrawal of candidature for the second phase of polling scheduled for February 14.

Assembly elections 2022: Check complete schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur & Punjab

Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Goa on Sunday where he will address three public meetings and launch an umbrella campaign. Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade informed that Shah will address public meetings at Sun Grace Garden, Ponda and Sharda Mandir Multipurpose Hall, Sanvordem, followed by a launch of an Umbrella campaign in Vasco. The ruling BJP has fielded its candidates on all 40 seats in the state assembly.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), meanwhile, released its 10-point poll manifesto for the upcoming Goa assembly elections. TMC promised to boost Goa's GDP to 1.8 lakh crore, with an annual per capita income of more than 11 lakhs.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 30, 2022 09:43 AM IST

    Notice issued to SP-RLD candidate for violating code of conduct, Covid protocols

    A notice has been issued against the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-RLD) alliance candidate from the Jewar assembly constituency for violating the code of conduct and Covid-19 protocols. Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Kumar said that the candidate, Avtar Singh Bhadana, was seen conducting a mass campaign in a video on social media.

  • Jan 30, 2022 09:00 AM IST

    Amit Shah to address 3 public meetings in Goa, launch umbrella campaign

    Union home minister Amit Shah will address three public meetings and launch an umbrella campaign in poll-bound Goa.

Election 2022 Live: Amit Shah to address 3 public meetings in Goa

  • Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will vote over the next few weeks.
