Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Amit Shah to address 3 public meetings in Goa

Battle for power in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – have intensified as several political parties, regional as well as national, throw their hat in the ring. The first phase of the seven-phase assembly elections will be held on February 10, for which nominations have been locked in. Tomorrow is the last date for withdrawal of candidature for the second phase of polling scheduled for February 14.
Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Goa on Sunday where he will address three public meetings and launch an umbrella campaign. Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade informed that Shah will address public meetings at Sun Grace Garden, Ponda and Sharda Mandir Multipurpose Hall, Sanvordem, followed by a launch of an Umbrella campaign in Vasco. The ruling BJP has fielded its candidates on all 40 seats in the state assembly.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC), meanwhile, released its 10-point poll manifesto for the upcoming Goa assembly elections. TMC promised to boost Goa's GDP to ₹1.8 lakh crore, with an annual per capita income of more than 11 lakhs.
Jan 30, 2022 09:43 AM IST
Notice issued to SP-RLD candidate for violating code of conduct, Covid protocols
A notice has been issued against the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-RLD) alliance candidate from the Jewar assembly constituency for violating the code of conduct and Covid-19 protocols. Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Kumar said that the candidate, Avtar Singh Bhadana, was seen conducting a mass campaign in a video on social media.
Jan 30, 2022 09:00 AM IST
Amit Shah to address 3 public meetings in Goa, launch umbrella campaign
Union home minister Amit Shah will address three public meetings and launch an umbrella campaign in poll-bound Goa.
Congress leaders from other states like Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan’s Sachin Pilot and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan have been active at campaign events in Uttar Pradesh
Religion is a private matter, the Delhi chief minister said in an interaction with traders and industrialists in Jalandhar ahead of Punjab assembly elections scheduled on February 20. The results of the 117-seat assembly will be declared on March 10.
Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022: In a meeting in Muzaffarnagar, Shah added that since 2014, the people of Uttar Pradesh have been ensuring the defat of the Samajwadi Party and that this time too, it is evident that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win, much like it did in 014, 2017, and 2019.