Election 2022 LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav protects and embraces terrorists, says JP Nadda

Assembly Elections 2022 live updates: With polling in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur inching towards the end, the political parties are trying to project favourable momentum.
The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 07:23 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
This season of state elections is drawing to an end with Uttar Pradesh left to vote in the remaining two phases, and Manipur in the final phase.

Voting began in Manipur on Monday for the first phase of state elections across five districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi - for 38 of 60 assembly seats. The remaining 22 seats will go to polls on March 3.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has already voted in four phases so far. The fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections concluded on Sunday, with a voter turnout of 53.98%. Amethi and Raebareli, once considered Congress strongholds, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement, have already voted in phase five.

The next phase of polling will take place on March 3 and the seventh and final leg of polling on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 01, 2022 07:22 AM IST

    Samajwadi Party protects terrorists: BJP president JP Nadda

up election manipur election
manipur assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Manipur today, day after phase-1 polling

This will be Gandhi's second visit to the poll-bound state in the last few weeks. Earlier, the former Congress president had addressed a public meeting in Imphal's Hapta Kangjeibung area on February 21.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.&nbsp;(ANI file photo)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 06:35 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
manipur assembly election

Dip in turnout, sporadic violence mark phase one of Manipur election

  • While the police personnel was killed in a “suspected case of accidental firing”, the poll staff died of a stroke in Tipaimukh assembly constituency in Churachandpur district, election officials familiar with the matter said.
Voters outside a polling booth in Chingmeirong, in Imphal East during the Manipur election on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 06:34 AM IST
BySobhapati Samom and Utpal Parashar, Imphal/guwahati
uttar pradesh assembly election

My grandmother, father laid down lives for country: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday targeted those who questioned her family on the issue of terrorism
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday targeted those who questioned her family on the issue of terrorism (HT file)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 11:26 PM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: AAP star campaigners to seek support for party in east UP

Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and other AAP leaders will campaign in Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar districts on Tuesday
Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and other AAP leaders will campaign in Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar districts on Tuesday (HT file)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 11:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Raghuraj Pratap, aides booked for ‘thrashing’ SP booth agent in Kunda

In his complaint, SP booth agent Rakesh Kumar Pasi alleged that he was abducted and thrashed by Raja Bhaiya and his supporters
In his complaint, SP booth agent Rakesh Kumar Pasi alleged that he was abducted and thrashed by Raja Bhaiya and his supporters (For Representation)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
india news

Election notes from a city of salvation that’s now a political capital

Is the dream of Kashi turning into Kyoto still alive?
Dreams and aspirations are the corner stones in Varanasi also known as Kashi and Benaras.(Rajesh Kumar /HT)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 04:31 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, Varanasi
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Polls: Vote for making India strong, says Modi in Uttar Pradesh

Modi made a veiled reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict while speaking about the “global turmoil” at the moment and stated that people in Uttar Pradesh should vote as much for local issues as for building a “strong India”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with state BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh (2R) and others during a public meeting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ballia on Monday. (ANI)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 10:30 PM IST
ByManish Chandra Pandey & Sudhir Kumar, Lucknow/varanasi
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Polls: Dy CM KP Maurya campaigns against former cabinet colleague SP Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday campaigned against former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who is running as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Fazilnagar.
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 10:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

Phulpur only assembly seat of Prayagraj to secure over 60% voting

Voting percentage in rural assembly seats of Prayagraj was more than their urban counterparts with Phulpur being the only seat to record 60.40% polling percentage.
Rural voters stand in queue at their polling station set up at the Government Primary School, Malak Harhar in Phaphamau region of Prayagraj district on Sunday. (HT file)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 09:46 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
manipur assembly election

Manipur polls: Congress expels candidate for supporting BJP rival

The Manipur Congress has expelled its candidate from Wangoi and ex-MLA, Salam Joy Singh, from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for supporting his rival candidate from the BJP, Oinam Lukhoi.
Voting began in Manipur on Monday for the first phase of state elections for 38 of the 60 assembly seats.
Published on Feb 28, 2022 12:17 PM IST
BySobhapati Samom
manipur assembly election

Manipur election: 27.34% turnout till 11 am, CM Biren Singh contesting today

  • The voting is taking place amid tight security in the insurgency-hit state.
Elections to 38 of 60 assembly seats in Manipur are being held on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 11:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
manipur assembly election

Manipur polls highlights: 78 per cent voter turnout recorded in polling

Manipur Assembly elections: The polling commenced at 7am and ended at 6pm. 
A woman voter carrying her child shows her voter ID card after arriving to cast her vote for the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections on Monday.&nbsp;(ANI)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 07:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP elections: Polling amid tight security in Prayagraj region

Complaints of EVM malfunctioning, slow voting, missing names and face-offs mark the day in some areas
Rural voters stand in queue at their polling station set up at the Government Primary School, Malak Harhar in Phaphamau region of Prayagraj district on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
uttar pradesh assembly election

Uttar Pradesh Polls: In Hari Shankar Tiwari stronghold, Yogi calls for defeat of Mafiosi

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, said, “In the five years of BJP rule, a new Uttar Pradesh has emerged without Mafiosi and criminals.”
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a public meeting for the state Assembly elections, in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (AGENCY)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Akhilesh holds road show in Gorakhpur

Apart from the Vijay Yatra (road show) in Gorakhpur, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressed several public meeting in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Maharajganj.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a road show in Gorakhpur. (ANI PHOTO)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
