Election 2022 LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav protects and embraces terrorists, says JP Nadda

This season of state elections is drawing to an end with Uttar Pradesh left to vote in the remaining two phases, and Manipur in the final phase.
Voting began in Manipur on Monday for the first phase of state elections across five districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi - for 38 of 60 assembly seats. The remaining 22 seats will go to polls on March 3.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has already voted in four phases so far. The fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections concluded on Sunday, with a voter turnout of 53.98%. Amethi and Raebareli, once considered Congress strongholds, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement, have already voted in phase five.
The next phase of polling will take place on March 3 and the seventh and final leg of polling on March 7.
The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Mar 01, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Samajwadi Party protects terrorists: BJP president JP Nadda
Uttar Pradesh | Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, during his tenure as the chief minister, used to give protection to terrorists, withdraw cases against them and embrace them: BJP president JP Nadda in Chandauli #upassemblyelection2022pic.twitter.com/MuMs3W3THY
This will be Gandhi's second visit to the poll-bound state in the last few weeks. Earlier, the former Congress president had addressed a public meeting in Imphal's Hapta Kangjeibung area on February 21.
Published on Mar 01, 2022 06:35 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
While the police personnel was killed in a “suspected case of accidental firing”, the poll staff died of a stroke in Tipaimukh assembly constituency in Churachandpur district, election officials familiar with the matter said.
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 06:34 AM IST
BySobhapati Samom and Utpal Parashar, Imphal/guwahati
Modi made a veiled reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict while speaking about the “global turmoil” at the moment and stated that people in Uttar Pradesh should vote as much for local issues as for building a “strong India”.
The Manipur Congress has expelled its candidate from Wangoi and ex-MLA, Salam Joy Singh, from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for supporting his rival candidate from the BJP, Oinam Lukhoi.