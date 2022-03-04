Assembly polls LIVE: Uttarakhand CM to visit UP's Varanasi today

The sixth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 57 constituencies concluded on Thursday with a voter turnout of at least 55%. As many as 676 candidates, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, were in the fray. Other prominent politicians included UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a former minister in the Yogi cabinet.

In Manipur, the second phase of polling in 22 constituencies will take place on Saturday (March 5). The first phase of polling in 38 assembly constituencies of Manipur on February 28 had a voter turnout of 78.03 %. On Thursday, the Election Commission (EC) approved repolling at 12 booths in five assembly constituencies of Manipur that went to the polls in the first phase.

Elections have already concluded for Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab.

The counting of votes and declaration of results for all five states will take place on March 10.