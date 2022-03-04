Assembly polls LIVE: Uttarakhand CM to visit UP's Varanasi today
The sixth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 57 constituencies concluded on Thursday with a voter turnout of at least 55%. As many as 676 candidates, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, were in the fray. Other prominent politicians included UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a former minister in the Yogi cabinet.
In Manipur, the second phase of polling in 22 constituencies will take place on Saturday (March 5). The first phase of polling in 38 assembly constituencies of Manipur on February 28 had a voter turnout of 78.03 %. On Thursday, the Election Commission (EC) approved repolling at 12 booths in five assembly constituencies of Manipur that went to the polls in the first phase.
Elections have already concluded for Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab.
The counting of votes and declaration of results for all five states will take place on March 10.
Mar 04, 2022 08:43 AM IST
Arrangements made in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's roadshow today
Photographs shared by news agency ANI on Friday showed arrangements being made in Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow later in the day.
Mar 04, 2022 08:02 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh: 55% voter turnout recorded in 6th phase
The sixth phase of election in Uttar Pradesh in 57 assembly constituencies on Thursday recorded a voter turnout of 55%. A total of 676 candidates were in the fray.
Mar 04, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Uttarakhand CM to visit Varanasi today, attend Amit Shah's roadshow
With just three days left for the final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will visit Varanasi on Friday and attend the roadshow of Union home minister Amit Shah.