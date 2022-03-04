Home / Elections / Assembly polls LIVE: Uttarakhand CM to visit UP's Varanasi today
Live

Assembly polls LIVE: Uttarakhand CM to visit UP's Varanasi today

Assembly polls 2022 LIVE: Elections have already concluded for Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab. Manipur and Uttar Pradesh are left with the final phase of polling that will take place on March 5 and March 7 respectively. 
The counting of votes and declaration of results for all five states will take place on March 10.
The counting of votes and declaration of results for all five states will take place on March 10.
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
The sixth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 57 constituencies concluded on Thursday with a voter turnout of at least 55%. As many as 676 candidates, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, were in the fray. Other prominent politicians included UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a former minister in the Yogi cabinet.

In Manipur, the second phase of polling in 22 constituencies will take place on Saturday (March 5). The first phase of polling in 38 assembly constituencies of Manipur on February 28 had a voter turnout of 78.03 %. On Thursday, the Election Commission (EC) approved repolling at 12 booths in five assembly constituencies of Manipur that went to the polls in the first phase.

Elections have already concluded for Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab.

The counting of votes and declaration of results for all five states will take place on March 10.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 04, 2022 08:43 AM IST

    Arrangements made in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's roadshow today

    Photographs shared by news agency ANI on Friday showed arrangements being made in Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow later in the day. 

  • Mar 04, 2022 08:02 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh: 55% voter turnout recorded in 6th phase

    The sixth phase of election in Uttar Pradesh in 57 assembly constituencies on Thursday recorded a voter turnout of 55%. A total of 676 candidates were in the fray. 

  • Mar 04, 2022 07:59 AM IST

    Uttarakhand CM to visit Varanasi today, attend Amit Shah's roadshow

    With just three days left for the final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will visit Varanasi on Friday and attend the roadshow of Union home minister Amit Shah. 

assembly election
goa assembly election

No chance of a split in Goa Congress legislative party this time, says Michael Lobo

The Congress emerged as the single largest party after the 2017 assembly elections. But the BJP formed the government with the help of Goa Forward and the MGP
Congress candidate from Calangute, Michael Lobo and his wife Delilah Lobo after casting votes for Goa Assembly elections. The votes will be counted on March 10
Congress candidate from Calangute, Michael Lobo and his wife Delilah Lobo after casting votes for Goa Assembly elections. The votes will be counted on March 10 (ANI)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza
uttar pradesh assembly election

Uttar Pradesh elections: At least 55% turnout in sixth phase

Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: A total of 676 candidates, including chief minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat, were in the fray in this penultimate phase.
Balrampur, Mar 03 (ANI): Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the Sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling booth, in the Balrampur district on Thursday.
Balrampur, Mar 03 (ANI): Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the Sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling booth, in the Balrampur district on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 07:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Mamata and Akhilesh launch joint attack on BJP from PM Modi’s turf

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being busy with elections in Uttar Pradesh while several Indians were stranded in war-hit Ukraine.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at a public meeting for the ongoing UP assembly polls, in Varanasi district on Thursday.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at a public meeting for the ongoing UP assembly polls, in Varanasi district on Thursday. (PTI)
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 04:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
uttar pradesh assembly election

Prashant Kishor’s ex-aide who worked on BJP’s 2017 UP campaign joins Congress

Uttar Pradesh polls: Kanugolu, some in the Congress say, could fill the role the party envisaged for election strategist Kishor, who mentored the former and made him part of the team that managed Narendra Modi’s 2014 campaign.
A senior Congress leader confirmed that Sunil Konugulu, who was part of the founding team of the organisation A Billion Minds, has now officially joined the All India Congress Committee as a member and will a new department of the party
A senior Congress leader confirmed that Sunil Konugulu, who was part of the founding team of the organisation A Billion Minds, has now officially joined the All India Congress Committee as a member and will a new department of the party (Archive)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:06 AM IST
BySunetra Choudhury
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 04, 2022
