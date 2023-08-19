‘Bura haal hai…’: Kejriwal slams ‘ally’ Congress' Chhattisgarh govt over condition of schools

Campaigning in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed the state government – run by AAP ‘ally’ Congress – over what he said was ‘terrible’ condition of government schools in Chhattisgarh.

Arvind Kejriwal in Raipur, Chhattisgarh (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi chief minister was speaking at an election rally in state capital Raipur. He was accompanied by his party colleague and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

“Before coming here, I was reading a report…bura haal hai sarkari schools (government schools are in terrible condition). Many schools have been shut down by them (the ruling regime), while in others, there is only a single teacher for ten classes,” he said as the audience applauded him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal continued: “Many teachers have not received their salaries for months… teachers are being made to everything except teaching. ”

He then spoke about Delhi's government schools, noting that the situation there was drastically different from those in Chhattisgarh.

“Friends, check on the internet or ask your relatives who live in Delhi, all government schools there are glittering under my government. Since the nation got independence 75 years ago, we are the first government that has laid so much emphasis on education. Today, students in Delhi's government schools are performing way better than those in private institutes,” the AAP chief proclaimed.

Kejriwal's attack on Congress' Chhattisgarh government, meanwhile, comes at a time when the two parties have been in a war of words over who will contest how many seats in Delhi for next year's Lok Sabha polls; there are seven parliamentary seats in the national capital, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning all seven in both 2014 and 2019 general elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party already share an uneasy relationship, as the latter ousted the former from power in two states, namely Delhi and Punjab. Yet, they are among the 26 members of the newly-formed I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) group of opposition parties to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Follow Karnataka election news, exit polls, election schedule and results on Hindustan Times