MCD mayor election LIVE updates: 2 women BJP councillors surrounded, assaulted by AAP counterparts, alleges BJP MP

Delhi is set to elect its first single mayor in ten years after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was unified last year. The first municipal house of the civic body will meet today where the newly elected councillors will take oath. But all eyes will be on the elections to the post of mayor and deputy mayor. In the high-octane civic polls held on December 4, the Aam Aadmi Party won 134 seats to end the Bharatiya Janata Party's 15-year-long reign in the MCD.



The AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi along with Ashu Thakur. Rekha Gupta, a three-term councillor from Shalimar Bagh, is the BJP's nominee for the mayor poll. The AAP has named Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar as the contenders for deputy mayor's post, who have been pitted against Ram Nagar councillor Kamal Bagri.



However, the elections to the post of mayor and deputy mayor have been mired in controversies with the AAP crying foul over Delhi lieutenant governor's decision to appoint BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer of MCD and later the appointment of ten aldermen to the civic body.