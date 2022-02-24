Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

Election 2022 Live: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt for skyrocketing petrol prices

The fourth phase voting in Uttar Pradesh concluded on Wednesday and saw a voter turnout of 61%. The next phase of polling will take place on February 27.
Women voters after casting their votes during the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. (AP)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 07:31 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

This season of state elections is drawing to an end with only Manipur left to vote in two phases and three phases remaining in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh has already voted in four phases so far. The fourth phase of voting that concluded on Wednesday saw a turnout of 61%. The next phase of polling will take place on February 27. In Lucknow, the voter turnout crossed the 60% mark for the first time since the 1952 assembly elections.

BJP’s top brass are attacking its rival parties amid attempts to return to power in the state for a second term. Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s BSP are also eyeing a comeback, and the Congress is trying to gain the lost ground.

The state of Manipur will be voting in two phases- on February 28 and March 5.

Punjab voted on February 20 and the state elections were held in Goa and Uttarakhand on February 14.

Full election coverage here

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 24 Feb 2022 07:30 AM

    Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt for skyrocketing petrol prices

    The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Price has hit out at the BJP govt over the skyrocketing prices of petrol in the state and across the country. “Petrol will cross 200 if BJP comes to power. What was the cost of LPG cylinders when they distributed it to the poor, and see how much it cost now?” he said during a rally in Gonda, UP. “Yogi Ji never distributed laptops because he doesn't know how to operate them,” he added.

Topics
up election manipur election voting
