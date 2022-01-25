Election 2022 Live updates: Filing of nomination for Punjab assembly polls begins today

Filing of nomination for Punjab assembly elections 2022 will start today as the state gears up for polls scheduled for February 20. The Election Commission had announced that the voting would take place in Punjab on February 14 but postponed it after a request from political parties, first made by the ruling Congress, citing travel planned by voters on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda announced seat-sharing among the allies for the assembly elections in Punjab. BJP will contest 65 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, while its two allies, the Punjab Lok Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), will contest 37 and 15 seats, respectively.