Former Goa minister Michael Lobo joins Congress day after quitting BJP

Former minister in the Goa government Michael Lobo joined the Congress in state capital Panaji on Tuesday along with his wife Delilah.

A day ago, Lobo resigned from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the legislative assembly. The state is scheduled to see election to the 40-seat Assembly on February 14.

Lobo, who represented the Calangute Assembly constituency and held charge of the state port and waste management departments, had submitted his resignation to the chief minister's office and the Goa Assembly's Speaker. At the time, he had said he was in talks with political parties about his next move.

"The voters told me that the BJP is no more a party of the common people,” he said, while claiming that the grass-root level workers were feeling ignored by the party.

A couple of hours later, Pravin Zantye, who represented the Mayem constituency in the Assembly, also tendered his resignation from the BJP and the state Assembly. Zantye said he had joined the BJP at the behest of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, and claimed that after the latter's death, he was sidelined in the party.

