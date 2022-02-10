Goa Assembly Polls: PM Modi to hold rally in Mapusa today

Ahead of Goa assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a grand rally in Mapusa on Thursday, said a press release issued by Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A day before the campaign ends for poll-bound Goa, Prime Minister will address a mega public meeting at 5.00 pm at Bodgeshwar Maidan, added the release.

As per the release, all arrangements have been made for the dignitaries on the dais and off the dais. "The beautiful lighting and the huge pandal at the venue have become a major attraction for the people. Welcome boards are erected all over Mapusa," it stated.

"Prime Minister rally has caught the attention of the general public as well as the national and state media," it added.

BJP informed that the party has taken all the measures in adherence to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. "While steps are taken for Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, we also urge everyone to follow the protocols to keep Covid-19 at bay," it said.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

