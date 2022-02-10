Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa Assembly Election / Goa polls: Nehru's govt didn't help Goans in their freedom struggle, says PM Modi
goa assembly election

Goa polls: Nehru's govt didn't help Goans in their freedom struggle, says PM Modi

Addressing a poll rally in Mapusa, prime minister Narendra Modi hit out at India’s first PM Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru over Goa’s freedom struggle.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a poll rally in Mapusa, Goa.(Twitter/@BJPLive)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 10:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fresh attack on the Congress in poll-bound Goa.

Addressing a poll rally in Mapusa, the prime minister hit out at India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru over Goa’s freedom struggle.

“Congress didn’t liberate Goa for 15 years after India gained independence. People of the state kept on fighting but the Congress government didn’t help. From the ramparts of Red Fort, Nehru said that he won’t send forces for the liberation of Goa,” the PM said.

While attacking the Grand Old Party, PM Modi put forward his vision for the state.

He said that he first used the term “Congress-Mukt Bharat” from Goa which he said was now the resolution of many people. “From this land of Goa, phrases like 'Congress-Mukt Bharat' unexpectedly came out of my mouth. Today these phrases have become the resolution of many citizens of the country. For us, Goa mean Governance, Opportunities and Aspirations,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

“Whenever I come to Goa, I always miss my dear friend Manohar Parrikar. You Goans must have felt his absence even more. I am fortunate to be standing here because of the love from the people of Goa,” he added.

Hailing the state’s Covid-19 vaccination drive, the PM said Goa achieved 100% coverage of many schemes. “Goa has completed 100% coverage in vaccination, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, electricity supply. When the govt moves forward with a 100% coverage target then all possibilities of discrimination on the basis of caste, religion are eliminated,” he said.

The Congress launched a stinging counter to the Prime Minister’s attacks in Goa. “At least BJP and RSS did not liberate Goa. It happened during Congress govt only...PM Modi says he sold tea. He should accept that he became PM because of the Constitution made by Nehru and other leaders of that time,” news agency ANI quoted party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Earlier in the day, Modi offered prayers at the Dev Bogdeshwar temple in Mapusa before the rally.

Polling for the 40 Assembly seats in Goa have been scheduled for February 14 in a single phase and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Topics
Goa election narendra modi
