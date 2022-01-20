Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa polls: Shiv Sena says will ‘support’ Utpal Parrikar. But there's a condition

Goa assembly election 2022: Utpal, the son of late former CM Manohar Parrikar, should contest next month's polls as an independent, said Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
Utpal Parrikar son of late former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. (Utpal Parrikar/Twitter)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 04:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Shiv Sena on Thursday offered to support Utpal Parrikar, the son of former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, if the former contests as an independent candidate in next month's assembly polls in the state. The ‘offer’ came after Utpal was denied a ticket by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“It's up to Utpal Parrikar to decide whether to contest the elections or not. His family has a huge contribution in establishing the BJP in Goa. We will support him if he contests elections independently,” said Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP, whose party will contest in alliance with its partner in the Maharashtra government, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

 

Utpal Parrikar wanted to contest from the Panjim seat, which was previously held by his father, and from where the BJP has chosen to repeat the sitting MLA, Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate. The party today released its first list of candidates, comprising 34 names, including chief minister Pramod Sawant, deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar, and Monserrate.

The name of Utpal Parrikar, however, was missing from the list. Sawant and Ajgaonkar, meanwhile, will contest from Sanquelim and Margoan constituencies, respectively. Goa has total 40 assembly seats, for which polling will be held in a single-phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Shortly after the announcement of the BJP's list, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal invited Utpal Parrikar to join his party. "Goans feel very sad that BJP has adopted use and throw policy even with Parrikar family. I have always respected Manohar Parrikarji. Utpalji is welcome to join and fight elections on AAP ticket," Kejriwal tweeted.

Manohar Parrikar, a former defence minister of the country, was the CM of Goa and the incumbent legislator from Panjim at the time of his demise in March 2019. In the following bypolls, held in May that year, the seat was won by Atanasio Monserrate, who was then with the Congress. However, he switched over to the BJP in July.

 

 

 

