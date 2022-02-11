On campaign trail, jobs emerge as key issue for Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant

SURLA, GOA: Well past noon, a group of men and women gathered at Bhamaikar Wada in Goa around a shrine next to a narrow road leading to Surla village. They waited for nearly two hours before chief minister Pramod Sawant arrived for campaigning amid a packed schedule. Sawant was running against time as he sought to meet as many people before the electioneering ended on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At each stop, around 20-30 people would meet him. “I am here to meet you and seek your blessings ahead of the elections. There should be no one who should be resentful that I have did not come to visit. Is there anyone who is aggrieved? he asked.

Amid murmuring, Sawant turned his attention to some women at the back and heard complaints about the failure in providing jobs.

A ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stepped in to ask the audience to raise the demands when Sawant returns to power. “Which is why we need to vote for him in large numbers so that we can demand our requests be heard.”

A two-time lawmaker, Sawant, 48, is seeking to retain the predominantly Hindu Sanquelim seat. Prior to Sawant’s victory in 2012, Sanquelim was a Congress stronghold. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party earlier held sway in the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sawant defeated Congress’s Pratap Gauns by a margin of nearly 7,000 votes in 2012 on the back of an anti-Congress wave in the state. In 2017, Sawant’s victory margin fell. His closest competitor Dharmesh Saglani (Congress) got 7,927 votes.

Sawant said he now has lesser time to campaign in his constituency. “It is not possible to go to every house... door to door. But I am holding meetings at the booth level and I am receiving good response because workers are by my side and the people are expressing support,” Sawant said.

As the chief minister, Sawant has been campaigning across the state. A former BJP youth wing leader, Sawant rose through the ranks to get the top post after his predecessor Manohar Parrikar passed away. Sawant was chosen despite his relative inexperience two years back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sawant now carries a greater weight of expectation of his constituents. “There is no doubt that we will vote for you, but our work needs to get done,” a woman told Sawant amid complaints about the lack of jobs.

At almost every gathering he addressed or homes he visited, people asked for jobs for their children.

“There is a lot of expectation for jobs...we have been able to fill some vacancies, many are pending,” Sawant said as he walked from one house to another. “Due to the closure of mining and the Covid pandemic, people are expecting jobs... we were able to give some jobs...,” he said.

Surla village in the Sanquelim constituency is surrounded by the closed iron ore mines in Velguem and Pissurlem. On the other side lies the Vedanta Pig Iron plant at Amona Navelim, which has also been shuttered amid issues related to environmental clearances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Located between the coast and the western ghats, fertile land is rare in this part of Goa. Years of mining weaned farmers away from traditional occupations and destroyed farmlands. Agriculture is not an option everyone can fall back upon.

Sanquelim’s rural parts are where Sawant draws his support from. Sawant, who comes from the Pale-Cotombi village, is banking on an active network of BJP workers to mobilise the voters. “Do you not turn your resentment into a vote against the BJP just because someone has visited you recently for the first time in five years. The work we have begun can be completed only if I get another term in office, else your demands will remain unfulfilled,” he told his constituents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But not everyone has been won over. “The price of cylinders has reached ₹1,000,” a woman said. “We have been waiting 10 years for the promised jobs,” said another.

Voters expect candidates to personally inquire about their welfare in Goa, where Laxmikant Parsekar, a four-time lawmaker, was defeated by a margin of 7,000 votes when he was the chief minister.

Saglani is again Congress’s candidate against Sawant. He lost by a little over 2000 votes in 2017. Saglani has since grown stronger and has been able to ensure Congress wrested control of the Sanquelim Municipal Council. Saglani is stronger in the urban parts of the constituency.