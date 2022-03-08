Open to alliance with anti-BJP parties in Goa: Cong Goa in-charge Dinesh G Rao

Congress Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that in case there is a hung assembly in the state, Congress would be open to alliance with anti-BJP parties.

"If any anti-BJP Party wants to come forward and support us, we are ready to take them along," said Gundu Rao on being asked whether he is open to a post-poll alliance with Aam Aadmi Party.

Even though exit polls predict that no party will get the clear majority in the 40-member assembly, the Congress leader said, "Many times exit polls don't predict correct numbers. We have done our own assessment through groundwork and our own sources. We are confident Congress will get an absolute majority and we will be able to form government in alliance with Goa Forward Party."

Speaking about the 2017 assembly elections where even though Congress emerged as the single largest party it failed to form the government, Gundu Rao said, "In 2017, Congress should have formed the government, there were things which went wrong in our decision making."

"So, this time we are careful and have talked to all our candidates. We will be taking quick decisions. Party candidates have decided to stay together till we form a government, so we will be figuring out a place for that," he added.

Polling on 40 Assembly seats was held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.