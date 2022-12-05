'51 + 52': AAP's Isudan Gadhvi's bold claim after Guj exit polls predict BJP win

The Aam Aadmi Party will win over 100 seats in Gujarat, the AAP's chief minister face Isudan Gadhvi insisted late Monday after a slew of exit polls gave the Bharatiya Janata Party the win and no more than 21 seats for his party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Difficult to predict results through exit polls... (but) BJP won't form government. We will win over 51 seats in phase 1 and over 52 in phase 2. Exit polls will be proved wrong... BJP is declining in the state," Gadhvi told reporters.

Gadhvi made similar predictions earlier in the day after casting his vote.

"I expect AAP to win 51+ of 89 seats in first phase and 52+ in second," he said.

READ | Gujarat election: Isudan Gadhvi votes, says AAP will win…

On Monday evening exit polls gave the BJP a more-than-comfortable seventh consecutive win in prime minister Narendra Modi's home state.

READ | 'Modi wave' to take Guj, edge Cong in Himachal; AAP a distant 3rd

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress - not the AAP - is expected to resume its position as the primary opposition force, albeit with a significant margin.

The lowest score was from TV9-Bharatvarsh, which gave the BJP 125 to 130 seats. The highest was News24-Today's Chanakya - a massive 150 seats.

Full coverage | 2022 Gujarat Assembly election

The AAP - making its debut in Gujarat after a stunning win in Punjab this year, where it ousted the (then) ruling Congress - has been given a maximum of 21 seats by India Today-Axis My India and a low of two seats by Republic-P Marq.

Full coverage | 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election

There are 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly and the majority mark is 92.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gujarat voted in two phases - on December 1 and 5 - and results will be out December 8, as will those from Himachal Pradesh, where too the AAP is in play.

With input from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON