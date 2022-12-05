BJP to sweep Gujarat, close race with Cong in Himachal; AAP flops: Exit polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party will retain Gujarat for a seventh consecutive term and will win an unprecedented second term in Himachal Pradesh, according to exit poll data released Monday evening. The Congress must settle for a distant second in both elections and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party - expected to pose a serious challenge to the ruling BJP in the two states - has flopped.

Exit poll data for the Delhi civic election has also been released and there is better news for the AAP; Kejriwal's outfit is expected to win comfortably. The BJP - which won in 2017 - is second and the Congress is almost eliminated.

Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.

Gujarat has 182 seats and the majority mark is set at 92. There are 68 seats in Himachal and the majority mark is 35. There are 250 seats in Delhi.

Gujarat exit polls

The Republic-P Marq survey has given the BJP between 128 and 148 seats, the Congress between 30 and 42, and fewer than 10 seats to the AAP.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh survey gives the BJP a similar score - 125 to 130 seats and a few more seats to the Congress - 40-50. The AAP is given less than five.

News X-Jan Ki Baat also gives the BJP an emphatic win, although the predicted spread is wider than the other exit polls. The ruling party is expected to get between 117 and 140 seats, and the Congress between 34 and 51.

This poll gives the AAP the biggest number of seats - six to 13.

TV9-Gujarati gives the BJP a comfortable 125-130 seats and a surprisingly high 40-50 seats for the Congress. The AAP is given between three and five seats.

Himachal Pradesh exit polls

The big story from Himachal are the results of the News24-Today's Chanakya exit poll, which leaves the BJP and Congress tied at 33 seats.

Two seats are expected to fall to other parties or independent candidates, meaning they could emerge as potential kingmakers.

The Times Now Navbharat ETG exit poll gives the BJP Himachal with 34 to 42 seats. The Congress is second with 24-32 and the AAP draws a blank

Interestingly, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll goes the other way - the Congress has a slight edge with 30-40 seats compared to the BJP's 24-34.

Republic-P Marq favours the BJP - 34 to 39 seats to 20-33 for the Congress. The AAP - given a '0' by Times Now and India Today - gets (maybe) one seat.

News X-Jan Ki Baat gives the BJP the edge too - 32-40 seats to the Congress' 27-34 and, as the others do, gives the AAP nothing.

Delhi MCD exit polls

In better news for Kejriwal, his AAP is expected to secure control of the national capital's civic body, which has been with the BJP since 2012.

India Today gives the AAP between 149 and 171 seats, News X gives it 159-175 seats, Times Now 146-156 and Zee News-BARC 134-146.

The BJP - expected to mount a strong defence of its 2017 win - is likely to emerge a distant second. India Today gives it 69-91 seats, News X 70-92, Times Now 84-94 and Zee News 82-94.

The Congress has been routed, exit polls say, with only Times Now and Zee News giving it a double figure score.

