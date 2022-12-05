Himachal Exit polls LIVE: BJP set for a comeback in Himachal, exit polls predict

On November 12, Himachal Pradesh voted to elect members of the 68-seat state legislative assembly. On Monday, from 6:30pm onwards, news channels will come out with the results of their exit polls for the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections, as well as the municipal corporation election in Delhi.

Pollsters conduct exit polls for news channels. An exit poll is different from the opinion poll in that in the latter, voters are asked who they intend to vote for, while in the former, voters are asked who they voted for (after exiting the voting booth; hence ‘exit poll’). However, it is important to note that an exit poll is just a projection of the number of seats political parties are likely to win. The actual result, on the other hand, may be completely different.

Meanwhile, over the last few elections, Himachal Pradesh has seen a change in government from Congress to BJP and vice versa. In the 2017 polls, the saffron party won 48 seats (up from 26 in 2012) and secured a 48.8% vote share. The Congress, on the other hand, saw its seat tally slump from 36 to 21, and won 41.7% of the votes. The BJP’s Jairam Thakur became the chief minister after the party’s CM candidate -- former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal -- lost the election.

In the 2022 polls, the hill state recorded a turnout of nearly 76%.