Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat Exit Polls LIVE: BJP expected to secure 7th straight term
Live

Gujarat Exit Polls LIVE: BJP expected to secure 7th straight term

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 06:48 PM IST

Gujarat Election Exit Polls Result 2022: The BJP has been ruling the state for nearly 27 years.

Gujarat exit polls 2022 LIVE updates: Gujarat is now waiting keenly for the results after voting in the crucial assembly polls in two phases.
Gujarat exit polls 2022 LIVE updates: Gujarat is now waiting keenly for the results after voting in the crucial assembly polls in two phases.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Gujarat Exit Polls Result 2022 LIVE updates: Gujarat is now waiting keenly for the results after voting in the crucial assembly polls in two phases. The second phase of the polling was held on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his mother Heeraben Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his family, were seen casting their votes in their home state. The state has been ruled by the BJP for nearly 27 years and the party is now looking to kick off its seventh term, confident that it will easy and it will win big.

Follow all the updates on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Exit polls here

But Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been campaigning extensively in the state with a motive to expand their national footprint. After a handsome win in the Punjab assembly polls earlier this year, the AAP is looking to gain more voter base ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress has run a muted campaign in the state while its Bharat Jodo Yatra - the mass contact programme - is running in different parts of the country.

Will BJP be able to retain the state? Here's what exit polls said. (Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong).

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 05, 2022 06:43 PM IST

    BJP to retain Gujarat?

    The BJP is likely to retain Gujarat for a seventh straight term, two exit polls have predicted.

  • Dec 05, 2022 06:42 PM IST

    In Gujarat, BJP to come back for 7th term, predict two exit polls

    In Gujarat, BJP to come back for 7th term, predict two exit polls

  • Dec 05, 2022 06:18 PM IST

    Voting percentage for 2nd phase

    In the second phase of polling, Gujarat registered a turnout of nearly 59 per cent till 5 pm. Results will be out on Thursday.

  • Dec 05, 2022 05:54 PM IST

    Gujarat assembly seats

    The state has a total of 182 constituencies. Polling was held across more than 90 seats on Monday.

  • Dec 05, 2022 05:34 PM IST

    AAP emerges as a key challenger

    Arvind Kejriwal also ran an extensive campaign in the state where AAP aims for a major breakthrough. But the BJP has dismissed any opposition by the party.

  • Dec 05, 2022 05:18 PM IST

    Massive BJP campaign ahead amid poll heat

    PM Modi held more than 30 rallies in the home state. Among other top BJP leaders that campaigned were UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat election gujarat gujarat assembly + 1 more

On PM Modi's ‘roadshow’, Congress says ‘wake-up call’; Mamata's ‘VVIP’ taunt

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 03:04 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, waving at the crowd, walked to the polling station to cast his vote for the second phase of the Gujarat assembly election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives to cast his vote for the second phase of the Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad on December 5, 2022.(AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives to cast his vote for the second phase of the Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad on December 5, 2022.(AFP)

WATCH | Why did PM Modi's brother cry after his visit?

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:51 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi gets tearful and emotional talking about him after he was visited by the PM on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi.(ANI)

Gujarat Assembly polls Phase 2: PM Modi's mother casts her vote in Gandhinagar

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:33 PM IST

On Sunday evening, the prime minister had met his mother and sought her blessings ahead of today's voting, which is the second and final phase of polls.

PM Modi's mother casts her vote in Gandhinagar
PM Modi's mother casts her vote in Gandhinagar

In BJP's Gujarat 2022 election push, signs of 2024 Lok Sabha polls prep

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:30 PM IST

Polls in Gujarat close on Monday, and the results will be out on December 8. They will be an important indicator of PM Modi’s popularity for national elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives to cast his vote for the second phase of the Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad on Monday.(AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives to cast his vote for the second phase of the Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad on Monday.(AFP)

Gujarat election news: Isudan Gadhvi votes, says AAP will win this many seats…

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 01:37 PM IST

2022 Gujarat polls: The BJP is battling to retain control of prime minister Narendra Modi's home state for an unprecedented seventh consecutive term.

Isudan Gadhvi - Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for 2022 Gujarat Assembly election - addresses a public meeting at Jam Raval in Jamnagar. (Credit: ANI)
Isudan Gadhvi - Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for 2022 Gujarat Assembly election - addresses a public meeting at Jam Raval in Jamnagar. (Credit: ANI)

Amit Shah's appeal to young voters with son Jay Shah by his side

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 12:20 PM IST

Union Home Minister and his family casted their votes and offered prayers at an Ahmedabad temple

Amit Shah's appeal to young voters with son Jay Shah by his side. File
Amit Shah's appeal to young voters with son Jay Shah by his side. File

Gujarat polls: Cong state chief alleges ‘atmosphere of fear’, says ‘BJP losing’

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 11:21 AM IST

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that he had gone missing. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi alleged, "Congress tribal leader and Danta Assembly candidate, Kantibhai Kharadi was brutally attacked by BJP goons and is now missing."

Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor.(ANI)
Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor.(ANI)

PM Modi casts vote in Sabarmati, thanks voters for enthusiasm

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 10:23 AM IST

PM Modi is a registered voter from the Ranip area which comes under the Sabarmati Assembly Constituency. On Monday morning, PM Modi appealed to voters to vote in large numbers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted the photo of his inked finger after casting his vote on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted the photo of his inked finger after casting his vote on Monday.

Gujarat Assembly election phase 2: A look at key players, constituencies

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 07:46 AM IST

There has been a tough battle among the political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for making poll promises as the fate of the political parties will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates.

Gujarat Assembly election 2022 phase 2 voting. (File image)(PTI)
Gujarat Assembly election 2022 phase 2 voting. (File image)(PTI)

Gujarat polls: Nearly 59% voting till 5pm in phase 2, exit polls soon

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 06:28 PM IST

Gujarat assembly election 2022 2nd phase polling updates: Gujarat has been a BJP stronghold and the party is eyeing a record seventh term. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and the Congress are other key parties in the fray.

Ahmedabad: Voters pose for a photo showing their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes. (PTI)
Ahmedabad: Voters pose for a photo showing their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes. (PTI)

'Decided to escape': Congress candidate after Rahul Gandhi's 'attack' claim

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 09:22 AM IST

Wayanad MP further said that the party had put up a demand to the Election Commission for the deployment of the paramilitary force but the election body kept "sleeping".

Kanti Kharadi(ANI)
Kanti Kharadi(ANI)

‘Have nowhere to go’: Muslim voters in Gujarat rue a lack of options

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 05:05 AM IST

While the BJP has not fielded a Muslim candidate for the assembly polls since 1998, the Congress has given tickets to six Muslim candidates, and the AAP to three. The AIMIM has the highest number of Muslim candidates at 11.

Polling official carry election related materials, and electronic voting Machine (EVM) as they leave from a dispatch centre a day ahead of the second phase of Gujarat state assembly elections in Ahmedabad. (AFP)
Polling official carry election related materials, and electronic voting Machine (EVM) as they leave from a dispatch centre a day ahead of the second phase of Gujarat state assembly elections in Ahmedabad. (AFP)

Stage set for final phase of voting in high-stakes Gujarat poll battle

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 05:01 AM IST

The Election Commission of India on Saturday issued a special appeal to voters ahead of the next phase on Monday, urging them to reverse the “urban apathy”.

A total of 25 million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the second phase, including 12.9 million men and 12.2 million women. (AP)
A total of 25 million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the second phase, including 12.9 million men and 12.2 million women. (AP)

PM Modi, Amit Shah to vote; Bhupendra Patel, Hardik among heavyweight candidates

india news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 10:17 PM IST

Gujarat election phase 2: Heavyweight voters and equally heavyweight contestants are to watch out for as Gujarat readies for the second phase of the election. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Anandiben Patel will cast their votes, while cricketers Irfan Pathan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are the other celebrity voters of this phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union home minister Amit Shah at Gandhinagar on Sunday.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union home minister Amit Shah at Gandhinagar on Sunday.(ANI)

This is where PM Modi will cast his vote tomorrow

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 04, 2022 09:26 PM IST

PM Modi will cast his vote at a high school in Ahmedabad's Ranip which comes under the Sabarmati constituency. PM Modi is a registered voter of this constituency.

PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday to cast his vote on Monday in Sabarmati constituency.
PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday to cast his vote on Monday in Sabarmati constituency.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out