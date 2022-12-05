PM Modi casts vote in Sabarmati, thanks voters for enthusiasm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote at the Nishan Public School which comes under the Sabarmati Assembly constituency, polling in the 2nd phase of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. On his way, he greeted people assembled to see him voting. Little before 9am, his cavalcade started from Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan. Clad in a white kurta-pajama complemented with blue jacket, PM Modi waved to the people as he walked to reach his polling booth. This is the same booth where PM Modi cast his vote in 2017.

“The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank people of the country. I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully,” he said.

On Sunday, PM Modi arrived in Ahemdabad and went to meet his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar. After taking her blessing and talking to her for 45 minutes, PM Modi went to the party house.

PM Modi is a registered voter from Ranip area and cast his vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and previous polls. Sabarmati has been with the BJP for decades. This time BJP's Harshadbhai Patel, Congress's Dinesh Mahida and AAP's Jasvant Thakor are the contestants.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on his way to Nishan Public school, Ranip to cast his vote for Gujarat Assembly elections.#GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/vndeh2DWAX — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Gandhinagar Raj Bhawan to cast his vote for the Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public School, Ranip.#GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/gt9Rmg2tes — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Emergency arrangements have been made at the polling booth because of the VIP movement. "Alternative route is planned for traffic. Fire department officers will be on standby. Emergency evacuation plan also prepared," Ahmedabad chief fire officer Anirudh Gadhvi said.

