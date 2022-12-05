PM Modi to cast vote at 9am. Before that, he has an appeal to young voters and women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made an appeal to young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers as polling for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 begins at 8am. PM Modi himself is a registered voter of the Sabarmati constituency and he will cast his vote at 9am, PM Modi said. PM Modi also asked voters of the bypolls to make record turnouts. "There are also by-polls taking place in different parts of India. I urge those whose seats are witnessing these by-polls to turnout in large numbers and vote," he said.

Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2022

There are also by-polls taking place in different parts of India. I urge those whose seats are witnessing these by-polls to turnout in large numbers and vote. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2022

Bypolls are being held in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and in six assembly seats in five states, including Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh. The Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election has been necessitated following the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. SP leader Dimple Yadav, daughter-in-law to Mulayam Singh is contesting from the seat.

