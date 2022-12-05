Bypolls LIVE: PM Modi appeals to people to vote in large numbers
Assembly bypolls live updates: In five states, a contentious by-election battle will unfold for one Lok Sabha seat, formerly held by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and six assembly seats in UP, Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh.
The Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election is being held following the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. SP leader Dimple Yadav, daughter-in-law to Mulayam Singh will contest from Mainpuri in a bid to retain his seat, while in a counter-strategy, the BJP has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.
The bypolls in UP's Rampur Sadar and Khatauli were necessitated after SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified in separate cases. While Khan was disqualified in a hate speech case, the BJP MLA is facing conviction in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.
Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party are out of the race in these polls in UP.
In other states, Rajasthan's Sardarshahar seat goes to polls following the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma after a prolonged illness. His seat will be contested by his son Anil Kumar while BJP has fielded former MLA Ashok Kumar there.
Padampur seat in Odisha faces a by-poll after the death of (Biju Janata Dal) BJD legislator Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha where 10 candidates are up for a nail-biting contest. An anticipated direct contest between Congress and BJP is expected at the Bhanupratappur seat after Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi passed away last month. The Congress has fielded Savitri Mandavi, the wife of the deceased MLA in a bid to retain the seat while BJP has fielded a former MLA. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.
In Bihar's Kurhani, the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani has prompted the polls.
The voting for high voltage by-elections will begin at 7am and continue till 6pm. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, parallel to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results.
Dec 05, 2022 07:56 AM IST
PM Modi appeals to people to vote in large numbers in second phase of Gujarat election, bypolls in 5 states
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters to vote in large numbers in second phase of Gujarat election and bypolls happening in 5 states for seven seats. “There are also by-polls taking place in different parts of India. I urge those whose seats are witnessing these by-polls to turnout in large numbers and vote,” he said in a tweet.
Dec 05, 2022 07:45 AM IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother casts vote in Saifai, says SP will win by huge margin
Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Abhay Ram Yadav casted his vote at Abhinav Vidyalaya in Saifai, Etawah on Monday. “SP is going to win by a huge margin. There is no competition with any other political party,” he said to the news agency ANI.
Dec 05, 2022 07:31 AM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to voters to come out in large numbers
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a tweet, has appealed to voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes in Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly seats.
Dec 05, 2022 07:17 AM IST
Mainpuri stronghold of Mulayam Singh Yadav since 1996
The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat had been represented by Mulayam Singh Yadav since 1996 for five times until his demise while other SP nominees have won it a number of times as well.
Dec 05, 2022 07:04 AM IST
Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav to cast votes in Safai for Mainpuri bypolls
Son of late SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and party president Akhilesh Yadav along with his wife Dimple Yadav will cast their votes in UP's Safai for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll.
Dec 05, 2022 06:49 AM IST
Bypolls in Uttar Pradesh: Election Commission makes elaborate security arrangements
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made elaborate security arrangements for fair, safe and peaceful voting in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency as well as Rampur and Khatauli assembly constituencies where by-elections will be held on Monday…read more.
Dec 05, 2022 06:42 AM IST
Now, BJP moves Election Commission ahead of Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday approached the Election Commission (EC), complaining against the “anti-social elements of the Samajwadi Party” allegedly active in Mainpuri where a Lok Sabha bypoll is scheduled for December 5…read more.
Dec 05, 2022 06:30 AM IST
High-profile campaign for Uttar Pradesh bypolls ends
Campaigning for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll as well as the Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly by-elections came to an end on Saturday…read more.
Dec 05, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Six assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in 5 states to hold by-polls
Six assembly seats in five states will go to bypolls on Monday along with one Lok Sabha seat in a charged election battle.