‘BJP, people to script new history’: Gujarat home minister after exit polls

It is a saffron wave once again in Gujarat, exit polls predicted Monday evening at the end of the second phase of polling in prime minister Narendra Modi's home state. Reactions from top leaders of the ruling BJP have begun pouring in and they exude confidence as they expect a 'record' victory. “BJP will form the government with a record number of seats in Gujarat,” CR Patil, the BJP's state unit chief, said.

Home minister Harsh Sanghavi said the people of Gujarat had 'fought' the election more than the actual candidates. “BJP, along with the people of Gujarat, is scripting new history. The people of Gujarat have fought the elections more than the BJP. Our party, BJP, will further expedite the development in the state,” he said after the exit poll predictions.

Earlier this evening, chief minister Bhupendra Patel, in a tweet, thanked the people for casting their vote 'enthusiastically' and making the festival of democracy worthwhile.

“Voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections was completed in a peaceful atmosphere. Everyone voted very enthusiastically, from youth to women to elders, making this festival of democracy worthwhile. I express my heartfelt thanks to all the voters for this.”

Voter turnout by the end of the second phase was recorded at 59.11 per cent.

A slew of exit polls have also predicted a subdued Gujarat election debut for the Aam Aadmi Party despite Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's carpet-bombing campaign.

The AAP's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, however, still predicted the party will win over 100 seats, saying it is 'difficult to predict results through exit polls'.

“BJP won't form government. We will win over 51 seats in phase 1 and over 52 in phase 2. Exit polls will be proved wrong... BJP is declining in the state,” Gadhvi told reporters.

Among the exit polls, News24-Today's Chanakya gave the saffron party the highest seat share prediction, with a massive 150 seats, while TV9-Bharatvarsh score – still in BJP's favour – was the lowest with 125-130 seats.

Voting in Gujarat was held in two phases and the counting of votes will be conducted on December 8.