Congress’ Jignesh Mevani seeks second term in Gujarat’s Vadgam. Who is he?

Among Congress’ key players in Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani contesting from Vadgam looks up to a second term again as counting for assembly election in the state is underway. The Dalit leader contested independently in 2017 and won Vadgam which is largely dominated by Dalit and Muslim voters.

A look at Jignesh Mevani’s political highlights:

1) This year, former journalist Jigneshkumar Natvarlal Mevani is largely contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Manibhai Vaghela, a Congress turncoat who held the seat before him, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Dalpat Bhatia as well as an AIMIM candidate.

2) A staunch critic of the incumbent BJP, Mevani was among three independent candidates who won in Gujarat in 2017. He was supported by Congress and AAP who did not field a candidate against him. This was when Vaghela’s seat had been changed by the party and after the loss, he moved to BJP in 2021.

3) In May, he was sentenced to three months in jail for taking out an “Azadi March” in 2017. The rally was held to mark one year of the Una Dalit flogging incident. The incident marks when seven Dalits were flogged by ‘gau rakshaks’ for skinning a dead cow in Gujarat’s Una, the video of which had sparked outrage. Mevani was an AAP member then, working as a lawyer with Mukul Sinha's Jan Sangharsh Manch (JSM) when the incident happened. The Una case became a highlight of his life when he along with his friends formed the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM) and conducted a Dalit Mahasabha in Ahmedabad, days after the incident.

4) The 42-year Dalit activist turned MLA, enjoys massive support in his community and outside, reflected in his maiden election win. He holds a bachelor's degree in English literature and a PG Diploma in Journalism and is the convenor of RADM, a platform that works for the “struggle, identity, and being” of Dalits.

5) The outgoing Gujarat MLA was also arrested by Assam police in April for his offensive tweets targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi which his supporters termed as a “gross atrocity” against the young leader who has always “fought for the rights of the poor”.

