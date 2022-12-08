Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat Assembly Election News: Rivaba Jadeja has early lead in Jamnagar (north)

Published on Dec 08, 2022 08:55 AM IST

The BJP is hoping to secure an unprecedented seventh consecutive term in Gujarat, which is prime minister Narendra Modi's home state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jamnagar North Rivaba Jadeja shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot on Thursday.
Rajkot, Dec 01 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jamnagar North Rivaba Jadeja shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot on Thursday. (ANO Photo)(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

The BJP's Rivaba Jadeja is leading in early counting from the Jamnagar (north) Assembly constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election. The wife of star India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba was given the ticket by the BJP over sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Merubha Jadeja as the ruling party looks to ward of anti-incumbency.

In the 2017 election Dharmendrasinh Jadeja beat the Congress' Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai by over 40,000 votes. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja also won the seat in 2012 but that was on a Congress ticket, when he beat the BJP's Ayar Bera Mulubhai Hardasbhai by 9,448 votes.

Apart from the Ravindra Jadeja connection, much of the attention around Rivaba - who is making her electoral debut - has been focused on a possible rift within the family, given the cricketer's father and sister have been campaigning for the Congress candidate in the area.

Rivaba Jadeja has dismissed such talk, insisting: "It is not the first time that two members of a party are associated with two different ideologies."

"He is speaking as a worker of another party and not as my father-in-law. It is his personal matter. I believe in people of Jamnagar."

The BJP is hoping to secure an unprecedented seventh consecutive term in Gujarat, which is prime minister Narendra Modi's home state. Voting was held in two phases - on Dec 1 and 5.

Exit polls have handed the BJP a big win despite challenges from both the Congress and debutants Aam Aadmi Party, which secured a statement win in Tuesday's MCD poll.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

