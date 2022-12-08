Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Hardik Patel confident of BJP's victory

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: For the last 27 years, BJP has been in power in Gujarat. Whether there will be any change this time because of AAP's entry will be found out today as the counting for the 182-member Gujarat assembly begins at 8am. If exit polls are to be believed, BJP will have the last laugh in Gujarat with AAP predicted not to go beyond two digits. In that case too, the Gujarat Election Result 2022 will have national ramifications as far as the position of the AAP and the Congress is concerned. Riding high on the first-ever win in the Delhi municipality, AAP is looking for a strong debut in Gujarat.