Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Can Hardik Patel, who switched to BJP from Congress, win Viramgam constituency?

Can Hardik Patel, who switched to BJP from Congress, win Viramgam constituency?

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 06, 2022 10:31 PM IST

Hardik Patel is contesting against Congress' Lakha Bharwad and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Amarsinh Thakore in Viramgam.

Can Hardik Patel, who switched to BJP from Congress, win Viramgam constituency?
Can Hardik Patel, who switched to BJP from Congress, win Viramgam constituency?
ByHT News Desk

Gujarat's Viramgam constituency battle is the first electoral test for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel after he switched sides from Congress to the saffron party in June. Patel is contesting against Congress' Lakha Bharwad - who is an OBC candidate and the sitting MLA from Viramgam for two terms, and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Amarsinh Thakore - who comes from the most dominant community in Viramgam.

Click here for full coverage of Gujarat assembly election 2022

Meanwhile, a total of 2,71,108 people voted in the Viramgam constituency - out of which 1,40,867 were male voters, while 1,30,235 were female voters.

In 2017, 22 candidates contested for the Viramgam assembly constituency seat. This was one of the 77 seats won by Congress in the state. The 2017 elections were a close contest with Congress' Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai who won the seat by upstaging BJP's Dr. Tejshriben Dilipkumar Patel by a margin of just 6,548 votes. The top two candidates had split 79.6% of the votes between them.

Click here to check out full constituency list of Gujarat assembly elections 2022

While Congress' Bhikhabhai secured a total of 76,178 votes, BJP's Patel got 69,630 votes. Independent bagged Jadav Dhruvkumar Bavalbhai bagged 12,069 votes to finish in third place.

In the 2012 elections, Congress' Patel Tejashreeben Dilipkumar had outperformed BJP's Pragjibhai Naranbhai by 16,983 votes.

Get more updates on Elections in India. Also get latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gujarat assembly gujarat election gujarat hardik patel + 2 more
gujarat assembly gujarat election gujarat hardik patel + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out