Gujarat election 2022 LIVE updates: First phase of polling to begin at 8am
- Gujarat Assembly election 2022 first phase voting LIVE updates: Some key constituencies in the first phase include Surat, Porbandar, Khambhalia, Rajkot, Jamnagar North, and Morbi - the site of the bridge collapse incident that claimed the lives of over 140 people in October.
Gujarat Assembly election 2022 LIVE updates: Eighty-nine out of 182 seats in Gujarat will have their fates sealed on Thursday as they vote to elect the 15th state Legislative Assembly in the first phase of polling. The polling will begin at 8am in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra, and South Gujarat, and conclude at 5pm.
As many as 788 candidates from 39 parties are in the fray for this phase and around 23.9 million voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise. While the Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to safeguard its bastion from the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party is looking to make gains in its maiden outing. The second phase of the election to 93 seats will take place on December 5, with results for both phases due on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 07:03 AM
Election officials conduct mock poll at Bharuch polling booth
Election officials conducted a mock poll at polling booths numbers 175 to 178 at Piraman school in Bharuch. Voting for the first phase of Assembly election to begin shortly.
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 07:00 AM
Rivaba Jadeja, BJP's Jamnagar North candidate, urges people to vote
Today is a very important day. The hard work of all BJP candidates is going to pay off. I request people to vote as much as possible: Rivaba Jadeja, BJP's Jamnagar North candidate
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 06:37 AM
Gujarat Assembly election 2022: Full list of constituencies in phase 1
Among the key constituencies that will head for polls on December 1 include BJP strongholds Jamnagar North, Porbandar, Dwarka, as well as the site of the tragic bridge collapse – Morbi. Read more
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 06:31 AM
People of Gujarat's mini African village, Jambur, celebrate their first opportunity to vote
People of Gujarat's mini African village, Jambur, celebrated their first opportunity to vote in their own special tribal booth, reported news agency ANI.
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 06:28 AM
A look at performance of various parties in 2017 assembly election
In these 89 seats in 2017, the BJP won 48 with a voteshare of 49.3 %, and the Congress won 38 with 41.7% votes. This translated to a net pick-up of 16 seats by the Congress from 2012. Chhotubhai Vasava’s Bharatiya Tribal Party won two and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) one. Read more
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 06:22 AM
Gujarat polls: Voting for phase 1 today; CM Patel among 788 candidates in fray
The stage is set for the Gujarat assembly election as the polling for the first phase will be held today on 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state where 788 candidates are in the fray. Read more