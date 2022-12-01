Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat polls: CR Paatil banks on 'Modi magic', says PM in ‘people’s hearts'

Gujarat polls: CR Paatil banks on 'Modi magic', says PM in 'people's hearts'

Published on Dec 01, 2022

Former chief minister Vijay Rupani echoed Paatil and said BJP would once again form the government in Gujarat.

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil casts his vote in Surat.(ANI)
ByShubhangi Gupta

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Gujarat chief CR Paatil on Thursday expressed faith in 'Modi magic' and said it would work this time too and help the party secure a record seventh term in the ongoing Gujarat Assembly election.

"Modi magic works every time, everywhere. He's in people's hearts. They trust him and he's capable of meeting their expectations," he was quoted by news agency ANI as the first phase of polling began in the prime minister's home state. Paatil cast his vote from Surat.

He also took a swipe at Congress leaders over their 'aukaat' remark against prime minister Narendra Modi, "Those who said that will get to know of their 'aukaat'."

"BJP will win all four seats of Rajkot. BJP candidates have done good campaigning. I appeal to people to cast their votes. Voting is necessary to safeguard democracy. I am confident that BJP is going to form the Govt in Gujarat for the seventh time. People have love and respect for PM Modi, they won't go anywhere else," said Rupani.

He and his wife Anjali Rupani exercised their franchise earlier in Rajkot.

Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election began amid tight security arrangements. The polling is taking place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra, and South Gujarat.

A voter turnout of 4.92 per cent was recorded till 9 am. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Dhand recorded the highest voter turnout at 7.76 per cent while Porbandar recorded the lowest voter turnout at 3.92 per cent.

Sign out