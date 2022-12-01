Gujarat election 2022 LIVE updates: First phase of polling to begin at 8am

Gujarat Assembly election 2022 LIVE updates: Eighty-nine out of 182 seats in Gujarat will have their fates sealed on Thursday as they vote to elect the 15th state Legislative Assembly in the first phase of polling. The polling will begin at 8am in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra, and South Gujarat, and conclude at 5pm.

Some key constituencies in the first phase include Surat, Porbandar, Khambhalia, Rajkot, Jamnagar North, and Morbi - the site of the bridge collapse incident that claimed the lives of over 140 people in October.

As many as 788 candidates from 39 parties are in the fray for this phase and around 23.9 million voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise. While the Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to safeguard its bastion from the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party is looking to make gains in its maiden outing. The second phase of the election to 93 seats will take place on December 5, with results for both phases due on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh.