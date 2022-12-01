Home / India News / PM Modi mentions Kharge's 'Ravan' comment, says Congress never believed in Ram

PM Modi mentions Kharge's 'Ravan' comment, says Congress never believed in Ram

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:14 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Gujarat's Kalol and said there is a competition in the Congress on who can abuse Modi more, referring to both the ‘aukaat’ and ‘Ravan’ remarks.

PM Modi referred to Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Raavan' comment and said Congress never believed in Ram.
PM Modi referred to Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Raavan' comment and said Congress never believed in Ram.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday referred to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' comment and said there is a competition going on inside the party on who can abuse Modi more. "The competition is on who can abuse Modi more, who can deliver the most stinging attack," PM Modi said addressing a public meeting in Gujarat's Kalol for the second phase of the election on December 5 as the polling for the first phase is going on.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 phase 1: Live coverage

As PM Modi spoke, he also referred to the 'aukaat' remark made by Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry where he said the election will show PM Modi his 'aukaat'. "Then respected Kharge ji compared me with Ravana," PM Modi said launching a blistering attack on Congress.

"Some calls me a demon, some says cockroach," PM Modi said.

Full coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

"Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Ram have now brought in (demon king) 'Ravan' from Ramayana. And, I am surprised they never expressed repentance, forget about tendering an apology, after using such cuss words for me," the PM said.

On Tuesday, addressing a rally in Gujarat, Mallikarjun Kharge asked whether PM Modi has 100 heads as he is the face of all elections -- be it the civic election or the assembly election. "PM Modi always talks about himself. 'Don't look at anyone, just look at Modi and vote'. How many times do we have to look at you? We have to see to your face in corporation election, MLA election and then MP election. Do you have 100 faces like Ravan? What is it?" Kharge said triggering a row.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi mallikarjun kharge congress + 1 more
narendra modi mallikarjun kharge congress

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out