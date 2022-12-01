Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat polls: 'Hard work...', BJP Jamnagar North candidate Rivaba Jadeja's appeal to people ahead of phase 1 polling

Published on Dec 01, 2022 07:44 AM IST

Jamnagar North is one the key constituencies voting in the first phase of the election and the battle will be fought among BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja, and AAP's Karsan Karmur.

ByHT News Desk

Bharatiya Janata Party's Jamnagar North candidate and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba urged the Gujarat voters on Thursday to exercise their franchise as much as possible ahead of the first phase voting to elect the 15th state legislative assembly. The voting for 89 out of 182 seats in Gujarat will begin at 8am and will conclude at 5pm.

"Today is a very important day. The hard work of all BJP candidates is going to pay off. I request people to vote as much as possible," news agency ANI quoted Rivaba Jadeja.

The BJP dropped the sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Merubha who won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya in the 2017 Assembly elections.

The seat came to the limelight after a political tussle between two members of the same family came to the fore with Rivaba, who is making her electoral debut, contesting from the BJP and her sister-in-law and father-in-law campaigning for the Congress candidate.

A total of 39 political parties are contesting in the elections and have fielded 788 candidates including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates.

(With ANI inputs)

