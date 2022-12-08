Gujarat election results: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as CM on December 12

Bhupendra Patel will take oath as chief minister of Gujarat for a second time, the Bharatiya Janata Party said Thursday as counting for the 2022 assembly election pointed inexorably to a clean sweep for the saffron party.

"Prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath-taking ceremony," the BJP's state unit boss, CR Patil, was quoted by news agency ANI, adding that the ceremony would take place at 2pm on Monday.

“All anti-Gujarat forces have been defeated by people of the state,” Patil said, without mentioning names.

Trends at 2pm show the BJP well in command in prime minister Narendra Modi's home state, where the Congress and debutants Aam Aadmi Party - expected to provide at least a stern test - appear to be well and truly beaten.

Bhupendra Patel, meanwhile, said the poll result had once again proven that the people 'love' Modi; "We humbly accept the mandate," he said.

“The results of Gujarat elections are quite clear. People have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in Gujarat. We humbly accept the mandate of the people. Every worker of the BJP is committed to public service,” chief minister Bhupendra Patel said at the presser.

The enduring sway Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on the Gujarati consciousness has put the BJP on the path to possibly achieving the best-ever tally for any party in the state assembly polls, reducing to insignificance people's perceived discontent with issues like inflation and local leadership.

