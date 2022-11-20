Gujarat polls 2022 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to hold mega rallies today
- Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit Navsari on November 21, the same day that PM Modi is expected to be in Navsari.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: With Gujarat assembly elections round the corner, the political fervour in the state is at an all-time high. Political parties are now at the peak of their campaigns. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on its most popular faces to lead the charge - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
PM Modi is scheduled to hold rallies in Gujarat's Saurashtra for three consecutive days from November 20 to November 22. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold two public meetings in Tapi and Narmada districts.
A total of 788 candidates, including 70 women, remain in the fray for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls for 89 of the of the Gujarat Assembly's 182 seats on December 1. The Election Commission has so far received 1,515 nomination papers for the 93 seats that will go to polls in the second phase on December 5.
The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 08:05 AM
Prime Minister Modi will visit the Somnath temple
After visiting the Somnath Temple, he is scheduled to address four rallies in the Saurashtra region. Venues have been finalised at Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad.
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 08:00 AM
Amit Shah to hold public meetings in Gujarat today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two public meetings in Tapi and Narmada districts of the state today ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections slated next month.