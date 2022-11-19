Gujarat polls LIVE: PM Modi to lead BJP's poll blitz, begin 3-day campaign today
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: With Gujarat assembly elections round the corner, the political fervour in the state is at an all-time high. Political parties are now at the peak of their campaigns. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on its most popular faces to lead the charge - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PM Modi is scheduled to hold close to 25 rallies, crisscrossing the state in the next fortnight or so.
A total of 788 candidates, including 70 women, remain in the fray for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls for 89 of the of the Gujarat Assembly's 182 seats on December 1. The Election Commission has so far received 1,515 nomination papers for the 93 seats that will go to polls in the second phase on December 5.
The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 09:32 AM
PM to hold roughly 25 rallies in 2 weeks
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 09:01 AM
'Rahul Gandhi stands with those who denied water to Gujaratis': Gujarat CM on Medha Patkar at 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
"Congress and Rahul Gandhi have time and again shown their animosity towards Gujarat and Gujaratis. By giving Medha Patkar a central place in his Yatra, Rahul Gandhi shows that he stands with those elements who denied water to Gujaratis for decades. Gujarat will not tolerate this," the Gujarat CM said in a tweet a day ago.
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 08:30 AM
It's time to immerse Congress in Narmada: Yogi in Gujarat
Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Congress dissolved after independence, it's time now to "immerse the party in Narmada", because the party cannot provide development, prosperity, security and global prestige to the country, can't respect your faith and be part of your joys and sorrows and prefers terrorism to nationalism, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 08:03 AM
BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years
In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP was halted at 99 seats out of a total 182 seats. The party has been in power for the last 27 years with Narendra Modi being the longest-serving chief minister of the state.
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 08:03 AM
Gujarat polls: PM Modi to visit Somnath Temple tomorrow
PM Modi will visit Somnath Temple and then address four rallies in the Saurashtra region. Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad have been finalised as the venues for the four rallies.
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 08:01 AM
PM Modi to address a rally in Valsad today
The Prime Minister will visit Gujarat today, and spend three days - attending at least eight programmes in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions that will go to polls in the first phase along with Kutch.