Gujarat polls LIVE: PM Modi to lead BJP's poll blitz, begin 3-day campaign today

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: With Gujarat assembly elections round the corner, the political fervour in the state is at an all-time high. Political parties are now at the peak of their campaigns. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on its most popular faces to lead the charge - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PM Modi is scheduled to hold close to 25 rallies, crisscrossing the state in the next fortnight or so.

A total of 788 candidates, including 70 women, remain in the fray for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls for 89 of the of the Gujarat Assembly's 182 seats on December 1. The Election Commission has so far received 1,515 nomination papers for the 93 seats that will go to polls in the second phase on December 5.

The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.