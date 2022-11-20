Support Modi, else Aftabs will be born in every city, says Assam CM

If there was not a strong leader in the country, then murderers like Aftab (Amin Poonawalla) would emerge in every city and we would not be able to safeguard our society, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday citing the horrific murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar in Delhi and appealed to people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and give him a third term at the Centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was speaking at a rally in Gujarat’s Kutch during campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls.

“Aftab brought Shraddha behen (sister) from Mumbai and cut her up into 35 pieces in the name of love jihad. And where did he keep the dead body? In the fridge. And while the body was in the fridge, he brought another woman home and started dating her,” Sarma said.

“If today the country does not have a strong leader, one who considers and respects the nation as a mother, such Aftabs will be born in every city and we will not be able to safeguard our society,” he said adding, “So, it is very important that Narendra Modi be made the PM again, for the third time, in 2024.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Poonawaala has been accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walker to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He was arrested on November 12 and is under police custody. The Delhi Police have sought a narco test of the accused.