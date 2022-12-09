Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Tei jeet se zyada charche...': AAP's Raghav Chadha jabs BJP over Gujarat win

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 09, 2022 12:59 PM IST

Gujarat Election Results: The Aam Aadmi Party made an impressive Gujarat Assembly election debut this month, bagging five seats and nearly 13 per cent of the vote share.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha (File)
ByHT News Desk

The AAP's Raghav Chadha on Friday congratulated the BJP for its record win in the Gujarat Assembly election and then threw in a jab for good measure, reminding prime minister Narendra Modi's outfit the Aam Aadmi Party had 'won the hearts of over 41 lakh Gujaratis'.

Speaking to a news channel Chadha - co-in-charge for the state and who joined AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal in campaigning - reminded the BJP it had lost two elections - the battle for Himachal Pradesh and that for the Delhi civic body.

"Note to BJP - Teri jeet se zyada charche meri haar ke hai (talk is more about our loss than your win)... We've won the hearts of more than 41 lakh Gujaratis."

Chadha told the news channel the Gujarat results were a 'foothold' into the state and said, "Next time we will fight from inside the fort."

Full Coverage | 2022 Gujarat Assembly election

The Aam Aadmi Party made an impressive Gujarat Assembly election debut this month, bagging five seats and nearly 13 per cent of the vote share.

However, the party failed in Himachal, where it failed to win a seat and managed just 1.1 per cent of the vote share.

Nevertheless, the Gujarat results, the Punjab win and performance Goa (where it secured 6.77 per cent of the votes ) means it can now be formally recognised a national party - a key step as it preps for 2023 state and 2024 national polls.

